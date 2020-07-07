Dinner & a Movie: “Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy” and “Moonstruck”

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Film critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski are back with Dinner and a Movie, offering up movies and recipes that go with them.

LIMEADE

Recipe from “Nothing Fancy: Recipes and Recollections of Soul-Satisfying Food” by Diana Kennedy, pages 173-174

Ingredients:

4 large organic limes, unpeeled (Persian limes if you can find them)

Approximately 6 cups (1.5 L) water

1 cup (250 mL), or to taste, raw brown sugar (Mexican piloncillo raw sugar if you can find it)

Cut the limes into very small pieces, and place half of them into the blender jar. Add 3 cups of the water and blend to a smooth purée, adding a little more water if necessary. Strain, pressing out the debris well. Transfer to a glass pitcher. Repeat the process, blending the rest of the limes with the same amount of water. Strain well and add to the pitcher. Stir in the sugar and set aside for it to dissolve, at least 15 minutes—only then try the

drink and adjust the sugar to taste.

This limeade can, of course, be served over ice cubes … but not too many!

Moonstruck Eggs

A simple but fancy egg dish inspired by Olympia Dukakas cooking breakfast for Cher in the 1987 movie “Moonstruck”.

Author: www.Gianni.tv

Recipe type: Breakfast

Cuisine: Italian

Serves: 1

Ingredients

1 egg

1 roasted red pepper

1 slice rustic bread

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Instructions

Punch out a whole in the middle of the bread slice big enough to hold the egg.

Put a skillet over medium high heat and add just enough of the EVOO to coat the bottom of the pan well.

Place the bread slice in the pan. Toast briefly on both sides.

Cut the roasted pepper into small strips and heat them in the skillet.

Crack an egg in the whole in the bread.

Let the egg cook until the white sets up well, about 2 minutes.

Carefully flip the egg over to cook the yolk side to your taste.

(If you’re scared of flipping the egg, just put a cover over it and let it set to your desired doneness.)

Top the egg with the roasted pepper and salt and black pepper to taste.

Serve immediately by itself or with your favorite breakfast potatoes and breakfast meat.

(If your making more than 1 Moonstruck egg, cook as many as fit comfortably in your pan. I can eat 2 of these for my breakfast or brunch.)