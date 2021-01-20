Dieterich Community Center raffling new home or $100k in cash

Since 2005, more than 125 homes have been built in Dieterich, increasing the population an estimated 40%. With this growth comes many opportunities to better serve the businesses and residents. The demand for daycare and recreation opportunities has increased, and land has already been set aside just east of the Dieterich Elementary school entrance to build a Community Center. However, a project of this magnitude requires money. And, in this case, $1.25 million.

So, the Dieterich Community Center has gotten creative in trying to raise the funds necessary to make their dream a reality. One of those creative ideas is to sponsor the “Ultimate Home Giveaway.” It’s your chance to win a brand new home in Dieterich OR $100,000 in cash.

For more information or tickets, go to http://www.dieterichcommunitycenter.com. Or you can follow the process on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DieterichCommunityCenter/.