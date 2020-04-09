Diesel and Mindy are looking for their Furever Family with Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat

McLean, Ill. (WCIA)

Jean Ann Hert, owner of Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat, NFP is back with a few dogs looking for their Furever Family.



Here’s more from Jean Ann:

We are a non breed specific dog rescue that specializes in placing homeless dogs into the right homes.

We love making families happy by matching them with a new furry family member!

Today we’re showing off a few of our sweet dogs–Diesel and Mindy, who are bonded, senior labs, looking for a home together.

We are different in that we aren’t first come–first served. Our goal is to find loving and permanent homes for each of the dogs in our rescue so we try our best to match dogs to the homes best suited for them.















Our April 11th event has been postponed due to Covid 19.