Diaper Drive to be held for the United Way/Bottom Line Diaper Bank

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A local organization is asking for diapers to keep babies healthy!

Diaper Drive for the United Way / Bottom Line Diaper Bank.

Emerging Community Leaders are collecting new diapers and wipes or monetary gifts to purchase them. We need to help the most vulnerable in the community….babies!

UPCOMING EVENT:

Diaper Drive at Busey on University/Randolph and UI Credit Union, Sunday 7/26 from 1-5.

UNITED WE LIFT UP OUR COMMUNITY.

Emerging Community Leaders (ECL) is a personal development program designed for young professionals to learn how they can impact our community through nonprofit volunteerism.

We’re looking for people from all backgrounds and workplaces who are passionate about improving Champaign County.

Over the past 15 years, nearly 600 people have graduated from ECL!

The 2020 ECL Program is offered free of charge thanks to our sponsor, Barham Benefit Group, and the support of the United Way Board of Directors.