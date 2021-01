Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Dr. Arnon Gal, veterinarian with the internal medicine service at the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital, shares details on an exciting new clinical trial that is open to dogs and cats in our viewing area that have diabetes.

Learn more about the study here:

Pet owners with pets that meet study criteria can use this link to see if their pet could be part of the study: https://go.illinois.edu/diabeticpet