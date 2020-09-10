Dewey horse rescue looking for volunteers, donations

Dewey, Ill. (WCIA)

The Society for Hooved Animal Rescue and Emergencies (S.H.A.R.E) is a non-profit dedicated to rescuing animals vulnerable to abuse and neglect.

Currently, forty-one horses call this shelter home–or, for many, their temporary home– until they are ready to be adopted by their forever families.

ciLiving’s Erin Valle visited the property to chat with staff about S.H.A.R.E’s mission and hear how the pandemic has impacted funds and adoptions.

You can follow S.H.A.R.E’s website and Facebook pages to learn more about adopting, fostering, donating, and volunteering.