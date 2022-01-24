Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater announces new shows for 2022 season

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur announces new shows for 2022. Additional shows will continue to be announced in early 2022 including Wang Chung and Nake Eyes, Country artist Gary Allan.

Single show tickets won’t go on sale until early 2022, but Lawn and Pit Season Tickets and Gift Cards are on sale now. More details are available on our Facebook page or at www.devonamphitheater.com.

Leonid & Friends – Russian sensations performing all the hits of Chicago. Returning after a very popular debut in 2019. http://leonidandf.com/

Platinum Rock Legends – Fan favorites from 2019 & 2021 will return with their highly entertaining show covering Rock/Pop hits from the 80s, 90s and now. Ranked as the #5 highest ticket seller of The Devon’s 2021 season. https://platinumrocklegends.com/

The Guess Who – Iconic Rock band of the late 60s and 70s with hits such as: These Eyes, American Woman, No Time, No Sugar Tonight and more. https://www.theguesswho.com/

The Jersey Tenors – Broadway style performance featuring hit songs from several decades from acts such as Frankie Valli, Sinatra, Elton John, Queen, and many more. Performed a sold out show at Decatur’s historic Lincoln Theater in 2016. https://thejerseytenors.com/

Hairball – For over 20 years Hairball has re-created the magic of the Arena Rock era as only they can. You will experience the costumes, pyros and hits from bands such as Kiss, Motley Crue, Van Halen, Def Leppard, Poison, Judas Priest, and may others during this show filled with non-stop action. Their 2021 show at The Devon left fans in awe and wanting more. https://hairballonline.com/

The Pork Tornadoes – Iowa’s #1 party band puts on a show you have to see to believe. They spend the night covering hits from Chris Stapleton, Beyonce, Phil Collins, Blink-182, Cyndi Lauper, Kings of Leon, Tom Petty and even Lizzo. Each night they try to earn the title of “Your Girlfriend’s Favorite Band.” http://porktornadoes.com/

Pop 2000 – This popular tour has been at it for over 5 years and let’s fans relive the Boy Band surge of the late 90s and early 2000s. The show is hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick from *NSYNC and includes performances from Chris, O-Town, LFO, Ryan Cabrera and BB Mak. https://pop2000tour.com/

Tommy DeCarlo & Rudy Cardenas – Tommy has been lead singer of the band Boston since 2007 and will not only perform all their hits but also some of his favorites. Rudy is an American Idol alum that will perform an entire set of the hits of Journey and a couple other favorites along the way. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8f003NWO-M8 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QyXsaB7E5kY

TobyMac – Perhaps the biggest name in Christian music over the past decade or more. TobyMac has headlined several Winter Jam Tours, which sell out Arenas nation wide and has amassed 9 career #1 singles and several other hits. https://tobymac.com/

Tracy Lawrence – 90s Country superstar that has totalled 9 #1 singles and many other Top 10 hits including songs like: Time Marches On, Find Out Who Your Friends Are, Texas Tornado, Sticks and Stones, Alibis and more. https://www.tracylawrence.com/#!/

www.devonamphitheater.com

www.facebook.com/thedevonamp