Developing an ACTION PLAN when it comes to your finances with BlackVest

Financial Literacy

We at BlackVest assist individuals with the day to day coaching of financial literacy. More often than not it’s not that people don’t have enough money, it’s that they aren’t sure or fully confident in the knowledge needed to make the right decisions.

We start of sessions discussing S.M.A.R.T. Goals. This is Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time bound goals.

Today we will discuss part 2 in the series. “ACTION PLAN” for SMART Goals.

We have a hands on approach as well as most of our competitors charge a monthly fee. Although we offer a “per session” option in which is a personalized in depth walk through of coaching, the bulk of our information is FREE.