Department of Dance at University of Illinois presents 8th annual Flatlands Dance Film Festival

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)



Flatlands Dance Film Festival

The Flatlands Dance Film Festival is dedicated to supporting and presenting Dance Cinema, a medium which explores and innovates the intersections between filmmaking and dance making. The festival builds educational platforms, encourages dialogue and promotes a diverse range of cultural perspectives from around the globe.

FDFF recognizes the vast potential where choreography and the screen reside together. Dance at Illinois supports and presents this medium because the moving image reflects the very nature of motion itself, the meeting point of filmmaking and dance. Dance Cinema provides greater access for audiences and provides more opportunities for visual/movement artists to utilize technology from a choreographic perspective. We deeply appreciate the folks who brought the Flatlands Dance Film Festival to life—Mark Rhodes brought the initial idea to the Dance Partners Advancement Committee (Fran Ansel, Diane Baker, Kathleen Conlin, Mary Perlstein). In 2019, we welcomed Laura Chiaramonte as our new FDFF director.

The Eighth Annual Short Film Competition

Saturday, January 22nd

7pm Spurlock Museum