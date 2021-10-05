Deluxe Waldorf Salad with guest chef, Anita Dukeman

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Anita Dukeman joins us with a much lighter, healthier version of a Deluxe Waldorf Salad, perfect for Fall.

Waldorf Salad–a quintessential American recipe—it’s origins and popularity

The recipe was created by maitre d’, Oscar Tschirky (chur-key), at the Waldorf Hotel in New York City in 1896.

Original Waldorf Salad recipe– apples and celery mixed with mayonnaise

By the 1920s, the salad also included grapes and walnuts

Around 1930—marshmallows were added. Congealed gelatin versions became popular

Many variations since. Today the recipe is usually chopped apple, celery, grapes and walnuts with a mayonnaise dressing. (No more marshmallows or Jell-O?)

Deluxe Waldorf Salad

Ingredients

2 cups Romaine lettuce, chopped

2 cups mixed spring greens

1 apple (Honey Crisp is my favorite), diced

1 pear, diced

1/2 cup diced celery

3/4 cup sliced red grapes

1/2 cup walnuts or pecans

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

1/4-1/3 cup balsamic dressing

To see the balsamic dressing recipe and directions for the salad, visit Anita’s website HERE.