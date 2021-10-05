Deluxe Waldorf Salad with guest chef, Anita Dukeman

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Anita Dukeman joins us with a much lighter, healthier version of a Deluxe Waldorf Salad, perfect for Fall.
- Waldorf Salad–a quintessential American recipe—it’s origins and popularity
- The recipe was created by maitre d’, Oscar Tschirky (chur-key), at the Waldorf Hotel in New York City in 1896.
- Original Waldorf Salad recipe– apples and celery mixed with mayonnaise
- By the 1920s, the salad also included grapes and walnuts
- Around 1930—marshmallows were added. Congealed gelatin versions became popular
- Many variations since. Today the recipe is usually chopped apple, celery, grapes and walnuts with a mayonnaise dressing. (No more marshmallows or Jell-O?)
Deluxe Waldorf Salad
Ingredients
- 2 cups Romaine lettuce, chopped
- 2 cups mixed spring greens
- 1 apple (Honey Crisp is my favorite), diced
- 1 pear, diced
- 1/2 cup diced celery
- 3/4 cup sliced red grapes
- 1/2 cup walnuts or pecans
- 1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese
- 1/4-1/3 cup balsamic dressing
To see the balsamic dressing recipe and directions for the salad, visit Anita’s website HERE.