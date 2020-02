Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Chef DT is back in the CI Kitchen with a look at what you can expect at The Yellow Canary Cafe found in the Lincoln Square Mall food court over in Urbana.

We want to continue to bring great food to all of Champaign Urbana with love and soul

Catering Events large and small

Meal Prep and daily lunch and dinner specials.









We pride our self in being one of few soul food spots in the whole town!

We will be open for breakfast lunch and dinner during the shine and garden show.