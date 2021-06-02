Declutter your home with a Certified Professional Organizer

Organize My Clutter is a professional organizing company serving most of central Illinois. They can help downsize, declutter, and organize most any space in a home or office. As one of just 15 Certified Professional Organizer’s® in Illinois (and the only one not in Chicago), Organize My Clutter sorts, purges and cleans your disorganized spaces…usually in as little as one, 5-hour day.

Services include:

  • Whole Home Organizing
  • Unpacking
  • Downsizing / DeCluttering
  • Home Staging / Space Planning
  • Donation Deliveries / Haulers
  • Chronic Disorganization / Hoarding
  • Guest Speaking / Education Seminars
  • Photos and Memorabilia
  • Financial or Estate Management
  • Paper Files or Digital Filing Management
  • Organizing for Physical or Mental Health Conditions
  • Preparing for Addition of Ailing or Aging Parents
  • Much more

To make and appointment and get started today, visit them at https://www.organizemyclutter.com

