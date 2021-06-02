Declutter your home with a Certified Professional Organizer

Organize My Clutter is a professional organizing company serving most of central Illinois. They can help downsize, declutter, and organize most any space in a home or office. As one of just 15 Certified Professional Organizer’s® in Illinois (and the only one not in Chicago), Organize My Clutter sorts, purges and cleans your disorganized spaces…usually in as little as one, 5-hour day.
Services include:
- Whole Home Organizing
- Unpacking
- Downsizing / DeCluttering
- Home Staging / Space Planning
- Donation Deliveries / Haulers
- Chronic Disorganization / Hoarding
- Guest Speaking / Education Seminars
- Photos and Memorabilia
- Financial or Estate Management
- Paper Files or Digital Filing Management
- Organizing for Physical or Mental Health Conditions
- Preparing for Addition of Ailing or Aging Parents
- Much more
To make and appointment and get started today, visit them at https://www.organizemyclutter.com