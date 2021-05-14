Decatur Public Library hosting their own version of a ‘poker run’

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Decatur Public Library is hosting their twist on a 10-day coffee run or poker run beginning Tuesday June 1st through Thursday June 10th.

To participate:

Pick-up a kit/bag with info about the various organizations along the run. Bags will available beginning Monday May 24th and will contain things like: a log of locations, a map, flyers or handouts about what will be offered over the summer, forms to request info from organizations and maybe even some swag.

If you are a business and want to be on the run, there are many options:

1. In-person – Participants visit and get their passport/card stamped/initialed 

2. Virtual programs – A code word is given at the end that participants can write down and that counts as their “stamp”

3. An information request form in the kit/bag. 

4. Contactless — set location where participants find a code word.

To win:

Community participants who complete the run can turn in their log to be entered into a raffle! Logs can be dropped off at Decatur Public Library through Saturday June 12th.

For more information, visit: https://www.decaturlibrary.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon