Decatur Public Library hosting their own version of a ‘poker run’

Decatur Public Library is hosting their twist on a 10-day coffee run or poker run beginning Tuesday June 1st through Thursday June 10th.

To participate:

Pick-up a kit/bag with info about the various organizations along the run. Bags will available beginning Monday May 24th and will contain things like: a log of locations, a map, flyers or handouts about what will be offered over the summer, forms to request info from organizations and maybe even some swag.

If you are a business and want to be on the run, there are many options:

1. In-person – Participants visit and get their passport/card stamped/initialed

2. Virtual programs – A code word is given at the end that participants can write down and that counts as their “stamp”

3. An information request form in the kit/bag.

4. Contactless — set location where participants find a code word.

To win:

Community participants who complete the run can turn in their log to be entered into a raffle! Logs can be dropped off at Decatur Public Library through Saturday June 12th.

For more information, visit: https://www.decaturlibrary.org