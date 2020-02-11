Decatur Public Library Celebrates Black History Month

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Decatur Public Library is celebrating Black History Month.

Macon County’s African-American Civil War Soldiers and Sailors

Saturday, Feb 15th at 3pm

During the Civil War, African-American men enlisted as soldiers and sailors serving their nation in various ways on every front. Some of them lived in Macon County before the war or made it their home after the war and are buried here. Learn what has been discovered so far about these veterans and their proud legacy.

An American Journey for Change

Film screening and discussion

“Selma”

Monday, Feb. 24th at 5pm

Madden Auditorium