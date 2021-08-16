Decatur Public Library brings back favorite program and hosts NYC Jazz Quartet

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

The return of Krafty Things with Katie—-our monthly craft program at the Decatur Public Library is back.

There are more details here: https://www.decaturlibrary.org/events/27875/krafty-things-with-katie

We are making a small planter from recycled DVD pieces to make a mosaic.

The second program we have upcoming to promote is an evening with Jazz Quartet—-The Daniel Bennett Group from NYC. Info on the group and program are here: https://www.decaturlibrary.org/events/27885/daniel-bennett-group

We are requiring masks for all patrons at this time.