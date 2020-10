Thanks to more demand for alternative ways to access material during the pandemic, the Decatur Public Library has added new ways to check out books and magazines online:

Odilo Digital Library (a fully Spanish e-Collection)

Flipster online magazines

For more details on these and other programs at the Decatur Public Library, visit them in person or online:

130 N. Franklin St.

Decatur, IL 62523

217-424-2900

https://www.decaturlibrary.org