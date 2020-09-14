Decatur Library providing resources to parents, teachers, and daycare providers

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

The Decatur Library has new services that they are providing for parents, teachers and daycare providers during this unusual start to the new school year. Actually, they are old services, but they are offering them in new and convenient ways!







Here are the pages:

If you are a teacher, day care provider, or parent, we can gather for you children’s library resources about a certain subject or theme. Please let us know what you need and the ages or grades of the students. We will gather items from the Decatur Public Library children’s collection to fit your request. We’ll call or email if we have questions.

Please give us 2 working days (M-F) to gather your items, and they’ll be waiting for you upstairs at the Children’s Desk. You can look them over and decide which will meet your needs and check them out.

If you want to request specific titles for pick-up, use the online catalog, and check our lists of books on particular themes.

If you have questions, or if you would like us to also request items for you from other libraries in our system, call the Children’s Desk at 217-424-2900 ext. 5.

Not enough time this week to browse the library for story books for your kids? Let our knowledgeable library staff pick some out for you!

Select a themed bundle, and we’ll gather 5-7 picture books (short read-aloud stories with pictures on each page) that match the theme. Give us 1 working day (M-F), and we’ll have your books waiting for you upstairs at the Children’s Desk.

Need something different? Give us a call at the Children’s Desk — 217-424-2900 ext. 5 and we’ll be happy to help.

If your family is considering or already homeschooling, there are a variety of ways the Decatur Public Library can assist you in accessing digital and print resources for the task.

Please let us know if we can help you research, request, or gather materials, or help with any of these services. Give us a call at 217-424-2900 ext. 5.

How do I begin to find books for my kids in the library catalog? These lists can help. Each will take you to our online catalog, displaying items at the Decatur Public Library. You can request any to be held for you at the library, or for curbside pick-up.

If you want to request a bunch of books or other resources on a particular theme or subject, check out our Teacher/Parent Resource Request Form. Or if you just want us to pick a bundle of picture books on a popular theme, check out our Book Bundle Request Form.

If you’re looking for suggestions for e-books and digital audio books you can access from home, check out these lists.