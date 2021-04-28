Decatur library looks to ‘spice’ up Spring

Do you love to cook? Do you like to try new flavors and recipes? Or maybe you are in a cooking rut and don’t know how to start expanding your cooking repertoire. Then the Decatur Public Library has just the club for you: Spice Club.

Each month a new spice and recipes will be featured (via Zoom) and participants will receive a Spice Pack which includes:

Information and history of each featured spice

Two new recipes from the AtoZ World Food database

Pre-measured featured spice for the two recipes that month

Spice Club is for all cooking levels. Beginner to advanced or people who just want to learn more about cooking in general. For more information or to register click here: ttps://www.decaturlibrary.org/spice-club