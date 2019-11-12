Day of Giving: Crisis Nursery Urbana’s longtime volunteer

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Mark your calendars for WCIA’s Day of Giving on December 3rd! Donations will benefit crisis nurseries across Central Illinois. WCIA will be collecting monetary donations as well as the following wish list items:

Crisis nurseries create an “Island of Safety” dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect by providing 24-hour emergency care for children and support to strengthen families in crisis.

Crisis Nursery is the only emergency-based child care facility in Champaign County that is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for the entire community to access with no fees or income eligibility. Besides safe shelter for children, ages birth through six, it also provides family support and parenting education to strengthen parenting skills and confidence.

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, visited the Crisis Nursery in Urbana to chat with longtime volunteer, Stacy Swisher, about why the shelter’s mission speaks to her heart.