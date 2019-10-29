Day of Giving: Crisis Nursery directors share impact across Central Illinois

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Mark your calendars for WCIA’s Day of Giving on December 3rd! Donations will benefit crisis nurseries across Central Illinois.

Crisis nurseries create an “Island of Safety” dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect by providing 24-hour emergency care for children and support to strengthen families in crisis.

Stephanie Record, Executive Director of the Champaign-Urbana Crisis Nursery, Tamara Doyle, Executive Director of the Mini O’Beirne Crisis Nursery in Springfield, and Meghan Rewers, Executive Director of Effingham’s Crisis Nursery share the impact of these shelters and explain what their services mean for families in need.

Crisis Nursery is the only emergency-based child care facility in Champaign County that is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for the entire community to access with no fees or income eligibility. Besides safe shelter for children, ages birth through six, it also provides family support and parenting education to strengthen parenting skills and confidence.

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, visited Crisis Nursery Effingham and St. Anthony Memorial Hospital to shed light on the unique partnership between the two agencies.

