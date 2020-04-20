David S. Palmer Area to house Illiana Sports Hall of Fame

The David S. Palmer Arena will be sponsoring the first ever Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame, including a banquet and home for pictures and plaques at the Palmer Arena. This will be a way to honor past players, coaches, teams and legends of sports in both Western Indiana and Eastern Illinois.

In Illinois this covers: Chrisman, Georgetown-Ridgefarm, Salt Fork, Westville, Oakwood, Danville, Danville Schlarman, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Armstrong-Potomac, Hoopeston-Rankin-East Lynn, Wellington, Milford, Sidell, Fairmount, Jamaica, Shilo, Indianola, and Scotland.

In Indiana it includes: Seeger, Covington, Fountain Central, Attica, North Vermillion, South Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke…as well as Turkey Run, Rockville, Williamsport, Pine Village, Veedersburg, Richland Township, Wallace, Kingman, Clinton, Montezuma, Perrysville, Newport, Cayuga, and Dana.

Criteria for the first Inductee Class:

State Champion or National Champion as an individual or team, a coach who is in a State or National Hall of Fame, Professional athlete, or area legend.

Please send your nominees to coachspeziainc@aol.com.

Please include: Name, school, college years, award, championship, reason why they would be deserving of being in this first class of inductees.

http://www.palmerarena.com