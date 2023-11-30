Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

The mission of the Danville Symphony Orchestra is to enrich the communities of East Central Illinois and Western Indiana with outstanding musical performances including talented and varied artists as well as educational outreach opportunities which promote excellence and the appreciate of orchestral music.

See for yourselves at their upcoming holiday concert on December 2nd called, “Nothin’ but the Blues Christmas.”

Guest artist for this concert is internationally renowned jazz vocalist Shayna Steele, who will be singing a variety of blues and Christmas classics. Matthew Sheppard is one of two candidates for the next DSO music director position. This is his first concert guest conducting the DSO.

The Danville Symphony Orchestra performs 4 season concerts every year that feature a variety of musical styles, including classical, pop, broadway, jazz, and more. Also, for each concert, they invite a guest artist(s) to perform with the orchestra.

Every year, the DSO also performs an education concert for students in the surrounding areas. This gives students a chance to listen to a live orchestra perform a genre of music that they probably have not experienced before.



Danville Symphony Orchestra

715 W Fairchild St

Danville, IL 61832

Website

https://danvillesymphony.org/

Social Media Links

http://facebook.com/DSODanville; http://instagram.com/dsodanville