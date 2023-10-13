Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Do you hear the distant echo of Broadway melodies, seeping through the vibrant streets of our community? The Danville Symphony Orchestra (DSO) is gearing up to serenade us with an evening of timeless Broadway tunes.

At the heart of our music nonprofit organization lies a fervent dedication to foster a deep appreciation for symphonic music among our community members. Through captivating performances and immersive educational outreach programs, we strive to kindle the flame of musical passion in every soul.

Amidst the bustling excitement of this season, the DSO embarks on a quest to find a new music director. After a rigorous nationwide pursuit, the spotlight narrows down to two esteemed finalists, set to grace our stage as guest conductors for two spellbinding concerts. The first of these maestros, Richard Zielinski, is all set to enrapture us with his musical prowess on the upcoming October 14th performance.

In anticipation of the much-awaited event, Barbara will be weaving a nostalgic narrative, adorning our hall with relics from her glorious days on Broadway. As she unveils her collection of vintage posters and programs, the essence of the Great White Way will permeate the concert hall, fusing the magic of the past with the enchantment of the present.

The DSO, known for its diverse repertoire, doesn’t limit itself to a single genre. With each passing season, we orchestrate a symphony of musical styles, ranging from the classic masterworks to the rhythmic beats of jazz, the pop culture beats, and of course, the electrifying energy of Broadway. Furthermore, in the unwavering commitment to delivering unforgettable performances, DSO welcome a distinguished guest artist for each concert, ensuring an unparalleled and immersive musical experience for all.

Join by immersing yourselves in the symphonic wonders of Broadway, transcending time and space, igniting the passion for music within every heart, and fostering a harmonious bond within our vibrant community. For a night to remember, mark your calendars for the DSO’s unforgettable October concert, a celebration of the melodies that have shaped the soul of Broadway and the heartbeat of our community.