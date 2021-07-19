Danville Stadium Celebrating 75th Anniversary

Danville, IL (WCIA) An historic baseball stadium is celebrating a milestone this weekend. Happening in your community Danville Stadium’s 75th anniversary.

The 2021 season will be the seventh year for Eric Coleman to serve as manager of the Danville Dans. His 2019 won the East Division and finished the season with a 40-21 mark, the second highest win total in team history.

Players come from all over to play baseball. People in the community serve as host families.

The Danville Dans will be celebrating the 75th Anniversary of Danville Stadium with a special event during the Dans game on Saturday, July 24th.

Members of the community are encouraged to share their memories of Danville Stadium. Fill out a form on the Danville Dans website for you to share your recollections of games or other events at the Stadium.

Whether you recall the construction in 1946, attended a Danville Dodgers game, was part of the filming of “The Babe” or played on the field in school.