Danville Public Library to offer curbside service

Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Danville Public Library has begun offering curbside delivery of library materials as of Monday,

May 11, 2020.

Patrons will be able to request books, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks, which will be pulled by

library staff and bagged together. Patrons are to pull up to the west side facing doors at their

scheduled time. Staff will place the bagged items on the designated table. Patrons are asked to

stay in their vehicles until staff have returned inside the library building.

Taking precautions to ensure the safety of library staff and patrons has been at the forefront as

library staff put together steps to implement curbside pickup. For these reasons, the library is

locking the outside book drop and requesting patrons not to return items they borrow until the

stay at home order is lifted. Items will not be due until June and no late fines will incur.

Staff will follow the recommended steps for social distancing and be equipped with disposable

gloves, cloth masks and sanitizer.

Curbside delivery will be available Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

To request items, patrons may call the library during the curbside hours or fill out the form

available at any time on their website: www.danvillepubliclibrary.org. Library staff will contact

patrons to verify card numbers and schedule pick up times.

“We are looking forward to providing curbside delivery service to our patrons,” states Director

Jennifer Hess. “We’ve been thorough in our discussions to work out a process that safely

provides service to the public.”

Other library services also available:

-Take home craft kits are available on the Hegeler stage every Tuesday through Thursday from

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

-Patrons may renew or sign up for a new card online.

-Story times are presented on the library’s YouTube channel.

-E-book, streaming services and more are always available through the library’s website.

The Library is located at 319 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. The library website address is

www.danvillepubliclibrary.org.