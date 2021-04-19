Danville Public Library collecting formal dresses for giveaway event

The Danville Public Library has partnered with Danville High School to host two formal dress

giveaway events in anticipation of the school’s May 8th Spring Formal, and the library is currently seeking donations.

The library received over 90 dresses last year but was unable to host a giveaway event due to the pandemic. This years dress giveaway is scheduled for Thursday, April 15 and Wednesday, April 21 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. in the high school’s little theatre. Light snacks and drinks will be provided and

fitting rooms will be available. The dresses come in a variety of styles, colors and sizes and are

available at no cost to the students.

Donations of new or gently used formal dresses may be dropped off at the Library’s Curbside

Pickup/West Side entrance (319 N. Vermilion St.) April 12-16 between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Please note that wedding dresses and damaged items will not be accepted. Specific questions regarding the event or donations may be addressed to the library at 217-477-5220.

https://www.danvillepubliclibrary.org

jhess@danvillepubliclibrary.org