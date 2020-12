The Danville High School Madrigals will soon be featured on PBS in show entitled, “American Portrait.” The episode will track the choir as they try to overcome Covid-19 restrictions and obstacles while recording a holiday album.

Using technology and virtual learning the choir–and it’s director Jeff Thomas–managed to record several remarkable songs…including Carol of the Bells.

PBS episode “American Portrait” airs on WILL-TV December 21st at 7:00pm