Danville Gardens’ amazing plants start with amazing soil

Danville Gardens prides themselves on beautiful, quality plants. They have over 2 1/2 acres of greenhouses on-site and grow over 90% of what they sell. In fact, they even make their own soil…and grow everything in it!

Danville Gardens has been in business for over 100 years and opened for spring this year on April 15 at their main location. Their N. Vermilion location will open on May 1. The Danville Gardens that used to be on Prospect Avenue in Champaign was recently sold and is no longer open.

Danville Gardens

1307 Cleary Ave.

Danville, IL 61832

http://www.danvillegardens.com