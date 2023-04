Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

“Back By Popular Demand” by the Danville Barbershop Chorus featuring The Other Guys from the University of Illinois is happening on Saturday, April 29th at 3:00 PM at the historic Fischer Theater in Danville. Tickets may be purchased at their website or at the door.

Danville Barbershop Chorus

217-260-0271

1300 Rivercrest Road

Danville, IL 61832