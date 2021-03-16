Dancing With The Starz returns to Springfield

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Dancing with the Starz is back! The virtual fundraiser returns March 20-27 with a livestream event March 27 at 7PM.

More from Springfield Art Association:

Enjoy a silent auction and entertaining videos of Springfield’s greatest dynamic duos as they take the dance floor, starting March 20 at 9 AM.

​You can vote now for your favorite Dynamic Duo! Voting will close at NOON on March 27.

Tune in on March 27 at 7 PM here for a livestream event where the DWTS champion will be announced!



Voting will reopen for the top three couples that evening.