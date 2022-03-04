Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

DANCING WITH STARZ

Enjoy entertaining dance videos from our dancers and vote for your favorite! The silent auction is now open with original art, travel and experiences, gift certificates and more.

First round of voting closes at 7:45 on the 12th.

Dancing with the Starz — Color Compositions launches

We couldn’t pull off this virtual fundraiser without the help of our in-kind sponsors, Illinois Times, Martin One Source, and OOT BOX MEDIA.

We also can’t pull it off without YOU! Be sure to bid on the silent auction and tune into the livestream on March 12 at 7 PM.