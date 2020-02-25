Dances, Movies, New Books, and Legos at Tucola Public Library

Tuscola, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re checking out new Page Turners from the Tuscola Public Library.

Facts vs Opinions vs Robots, a picture book featuring robots (that teaches about the different between facts and opinions) Confessions of a Dork Lord (a juvenile fiction book about a young warlock-in-training struggling to make it through Middle Ages School) Until the End of Time, a nonfiction work about time itself, how it might end, and how mortality and the end of time interweaves with human ingenuity, art, etc.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

In March, the library is helping out at the Daddy Daughter Dance, which is always a big event, on March 14 @ 6pm.

It’s also Dr. Seuss’ Birthday next week, so we’ll be throwing a little shindig for that on Monday, March 2.

Family Movie Frozen 2 March 6th at 6pm

Lego Club March 10th at 4pm

Family Movie Spies in Disguise March 20th at 6pm

Travel Club: Romania March 26th at 5pm