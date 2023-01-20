Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Dance at Illinois brings the art of Dance to the Champaign/Urbana community

Studiodance is right around the corner. Come back to Krannert Center for the Performing Arts for live dance. Hear from two of the concert choreographers- Jennifer Monson and Roxane D’Orleans Juste

Dance at Illinois’ Studio Theatre concert features the work of four powerhouse women: Assistant Teaching Professor and Media Specialist Laura Chiaramonte, Professor Jennifer Monson, MFA candidate Abby Chin, and new Associate Professor Roxane D’Orleans Juste. Works run the gamut of glamour, ecology, gender and gesture, and kinesthetic technology.

This performance may contain adult content.

Dance at Illinois presents Studiodance, January 26-28 in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. Purchase tickets at krannertcenter.com

Livestream event takes place Wednesday, January 25.