Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign Park District-Dance Art Gala

April 1 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

April 2 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

$15 – $17

Join the Champaign Park District’s Dance Arts Conservatory for two live performances of new and original works. Our Dance Arts Conservatory is excited to be returning to the Virginia Theatre stage after a two-year hiatus!

The Dance Arts Gala is a celebration of the program’s students, staff, families, and friends who have kept us going through the pandemic.

This year’s performance will include excerpts from ballet classics by the Dance Arts Conservatory and the debut of the Dance Arts Company with new and original works created specifically for our dancers.