Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Jody Suey, Owner of Dali Bliss Salon & Boutique, is here with a look at what her salon and boutique have to offer holiday shoppers.



We are a Salon and boutique. You can do some shopping while you get your hair done. We all have busy lives and places to be and this saves you time to shop for yourself or for that special someone.

We have clothing, jewelry and gift items. I have 3 vendors that make the jewelry and they fit each persons style. Whether it’s trendy, boho, or classic.







Many people simply don’t know how to put outfits together. We help you do that! I have helped women do this. I come to their home and go through their closet. I help them put outfits together they didn’t think to do and I let them know when it’s time to let something go!









Our environment is inviting and warm. We want everyone to feel beautiful from their hair to their clothes.

Upcoming events:

Downtown Christmas walk on Dec 4 from 5-8:00 pm

Dali Bliss Salon & Boutique

160 W Wood St

Decatur IL 62523

Dalibliss.com

217-330-9968