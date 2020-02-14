Daddy – Daughter Night/Pink Night at Illini Women’s Gymnastics Meet

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Nadalie Walsh, Illini Head Women’s Gymnastics Coach, is back with details on tonight’s Daddy-Daughter Night/Pink Night.
Friday, February 14 | 7 pm
vs. Western Michigan
Huff Hall
FREE admission!
Daddy-Daughter Night Giveaway: Free piggy banks to the first 150 kids in 8th grade and under. Free popcorn to the first 100 registrants. Pre-registration required. Open to all children and parents.
Student Giveaway: Free pink t-shirts to the first 100 students with valid iCard.
Kids Zone Activities: Do-it-yourself piggy bank decorating station
Free Face Painting: 6:30 pm-8:30 pm in the Kids Zone
Donations: We will be accepting for breast cancer research. All proceeds will donated to the Mills Breast Cancer Institute.