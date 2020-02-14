Breaking News
Henslick found guilty of killing Holly Cassano
Closings
Piattran-Piatt County Transportation

Daddy – Daughter Night/Pink Night at Illini Women’s Gymnastics Meet

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Nadalie Walsh, Illini Head Women’s Gymnastics Coach, is back with details on tonight’s Daddy-Daughter Night/Pink Night.

Friday, February 14 | 7 pm
vs. Western Michigan

Huff Hall

FREE admission!

Daddy-Daughter Night Giveaway: Free piggy banks to the first 150 kids in 8th grade and under. Free popcorn to the first 100 registrants. Pre-registration required. Open to all children and parents.

Student Giveaway: Free pink t-shirts to the first 100 students with valid iCard.

Kids Zone Activities: Do-it-yourself piggy bank decorating station

Free Face Painting: 6:30 pm-8:30 pm in the Kids Zone

Donations: We will be accepting for breast cancer research. All proceeds will donated to the Mills Breast Cancer Institute.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Don't Miss