DACC eSports hosts weekly Smash Bros. tournaments

Danville, Ill. (WCIA).

People might be missing traditional sports at the moment, but there is still one type of competition thriving in our current social climate:

eSports.

Danville Area Community College has been hosting weekly Super Smash Bros. Tournaments through the school’s esports club. Each Saturday at 2pm, people from all over gather online to battle their favorite characters.

“It’s exploding,” says DACC eSports coach and game room monitor, Collin Shaner. “People who have never tried it are really getting into it now.”

And these weekly competitions are growing quickly.

“It went from 20 to 175 in one week,” says DACC. eSports director, Guido Esteves.

Recently, DACC began streaming the tournaments so fans can tune in and watch matches as they go.

To join DACC Smash League as a participant click HERE.

To watch the tournament live stream, click HERE.