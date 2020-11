Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s one of the fastest growing sports in the world and it’s certainly had an impact on Danville Area Community College.

DACC Esports has gained national attention after the NJCAA named two program leaders to national committees.

CiLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, catches up with DACC Esports director, Guido Esteves, and coach Collin Shaner about the new opportunity.

Plus, student Isaiah Loyd chimes in about Hearthstone— a game in which he’s ranked second in the country.