Cyber Monday deals with Champaign Park District

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

WINTER NIGHTS AT PRAIRIE FARM

Winter Nights are about to get much brighter with Champaign Park District’s Winter Nights at Prairie Farm event! Join us for the opening night ceremony on Friday, November 26 to meet Santa, listen to carolers, and enjoy complimentary hot chocolate. Enjoy this accessible experience featuring festive light displays throughout the farm. This FREE event will be hosted at Prairie Farm from 5 to 9pm and will kick off a month-long display of lights.

After Opening Night, the event continues every Thursday- Sunday, 5-9pm until January 2nd. For more information on Winter Nights at Prairie Farm, visit https://champaignparks.com/event/winter-nights-at-prairie-farm/2021-11-26/







CHAMPAIGN PARK DISTRICT CYBER MONDAY SALES

Get the best prices of the year for Leonhard Recreation Center & Sholem Aquatic Center on Cyber Monday! This sale is only good on Monday, November 29 and only online. Be sure you set a reminder to get a great deal on fun! ADD TO CART to see discount!