CUTC bringing theater to your driveway

CUTC provides our community with entertainment, education, and opportunities for involvement in all aspects of the theatrical arts. We are a nonprofit community theatre.

Driveway Cabarets- Our students will be bringing the show to our audience in June. Our Driveway Cabaret will be a 50-minute performance featuring solos and duets from Broadway standards to newer music and everything in between. For $250 patrons may book a Driveway Cabaret for up to 25 people to be performed in their driveway, front yard, back yard, deck, or other outdoor space.

We are still accepting video auditions through Sunday, April 25 and encourage youth 13-18 to audition. Info regarding booking and auditions may be found at cutheatreco.org

Up next will be Teen Spotlight: Workshops for Teens of Color. We are collaborating with the Station Theatre and Black Voices Theatre through a grant with the City of Urbana. Workshops will be held at the Station Theatre in July. More information and applications will be available soon!

Murder Mysteries- Our Murder Mystery Troupe is available to entertain you! These events are audience interactive, it is not a play we are performing for you, but rather a game we are playing with you and your guests. A cast of 5 – 10 of our actors assumes character roles in a plot of your choice. The actors mingle with the guests through cocktails and dinner, having conversations with the guests and with each other.



Champaign Urbana Theatre Company

117 E. University Ave., Suite A

Champaign, IL 61820