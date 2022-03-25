Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Andrea McGee, Think it on a Shirt owner, shows off a few of her customizable products.

If you can think it, it can be printed on a shirt! Or water bottle! Or blanket! The possibilities are endless!

Spring and summer sports are about to kick into high gear and Andrea has everything you need to support your athlete or grad!

Customize products are all the rave! If you have a high school or college grad and you’re looking for something personalized as a gift!

PLUS, Easter is coming up and the Bunny is so busy so the customer Easter baskets are ready to be personalize just in time to find those Easter eggs!

About Prairie Commons: Prairie Commons Business Collective is a marketing community-based collective of boutiques, shops, craftsperson, artisans, furniture makers, artists, poets, and restaurants that collectively join forces for increase their branding and awareness!



-Shopping local for holidays take bit more effort and time to prepare if something is custom. With Prairie Commons Business Collective helps shoppers to navigate supporting our small businesses, artisans and boutiques.