Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Taidghin O’Brien, The Land Connection Marketing & Outreach Manager, joins us with details on the upcoming CSA Fair at Urbana’s Market IN the Square.

Why go to a CSA Fair?

Talk directly to farmers and producers

Opportunity to invest in local businesses

Upcoming Event:

Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Fair will be at Lincoln Square Mall, Saturday, March 7