CUSR’s Cupcake 5k still a go, with significant changes

The Champaign Park District invites you to the 8th Annual CUSR Virtual Cupcake 5K. A virtual race is one that can be run, walked, or rolled from any location and at any time you choose during the race period, even on a treadmill in your own home. Funds raised will go into CUSR’s Scholarship Fund, which supports individuals who need financial assistance to access CUSR programs and services. Runners, walkers, and registrants who use a wheel chair are welcome.

The race period began October 23rd and will end November 1st. All proceeds go directly to CUSR’s scholarship fund. For more information, visit our website or the Facebook event page.