Curry Cauliflower with The WheelHouse

Saint Joseph, Ill. (WCIA)

Chef Ryan Rogiers with The WheelHouse is back with student, Katrina Jarret, to talk new semester restaurant week.

Restaurant Week Menu $29 per person

Choose 1 of the following Smalls

Split Pea Soup with Bacon, Crème Fraiche, and Micro Cilantro

Potato Fritter, Cheddar, Smoking Chicken and Spicy Marinara

Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Onion, Orange, and Fennel

Choose 1 of the following Mains

Root Beer Braised Beef Short rib, Cahokia Brown Rice, Mixed Winter Vegetables

WheelHouseMade Fettuccini, Crab, Garlic, Crème Fraiche, Roasted Red Pepper and Pepper Flakes

Roasted Curry Cauliflower, Quinoa, Cahokia Brown Rice, Broccoli, Onion, & Garlic

& your choice of one of our daily desserts

