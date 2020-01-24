Curry Cauliflower with The WheelHouse

Saint Joseph, Ill. (WCIA)
Chef Ryan Rogiers with The WheelHouse is back with student, Katrina Jarret, to talk new semester restaurant week.
Restaurant Week Menu $29 per person
Choose 1 of the following Smalls
Split Pea Soup with Bacon, Crème Fraiche, and Micro Cilantro
Potato Fritter, Cheddar, Smoking Chicken and Spicy Marinara
Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Onion, Orange, and Fennel
Choose 1 of the following Mains
Root Beer Braised Beef Short rib, Cahokia Brown Rice, Mixed Winter Vegetables
WheelHouseMade Fettuccini, Crab, Garlic, Crème Fraiche, Roasted Red Pepper and Pepper Flakes
Roasted Curry Cauliflower, Quinoa, Cahokia Brown Rice, Broccoli, Onion, & Garlic
& your choice of one of our daily desserts