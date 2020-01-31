Curling club coming to Champaign-Urbana

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA).

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, learns to curl with Prairielands Curling co-founder Jesus Barajas.

The two walk through the basics of curling and chat about plans to bring curling events to C-U this spring.

The group’s first event, Learn to Curl, is happening on Feb. 1 at the University of Illinois Ice Arena. Spots are currently filled, but Jesus encourages anyone interested to come watch and ask questions.

For more information, follow the group’s Facebook page or reach out at prairelandscurling@gmail.com