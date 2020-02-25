CUPHD to host census completion sites

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Linda Steinberg, Special Projects Coordinator, joins us with details on this year’s U.S. Census.

The U.S. Census is a complete count of the nation’s population. In addition, it is also how the government decides how to distribute over $675 billion in federal funding each year throughout the U.S. and how the number of Congressional seats each State is given, is decided. Illinois has lost at least 1 seat every Census since 1930 and this time, we are estimated to possibly lose 2! Champaign County is estimated to be under counted by 40,000 people. Each person that is not counted costs Illinois approximately $1400 each year is missed federal funding so an undercount of 40,000 people is $56,000,000 that Illinois would lose EACH YEAR in federal funding. Since the Census is only completed every 10 years, we would lose $560,000,000 or more of the course of that time- just from the under count of Champaign County alone!

CUPHD is the Regional Intermediary for the Northeast Central Region (NECR) of the State and leading the effort to provide education and outreach for the upcoming U.S. Census. The NECR covers Champaign County, Vermillion County, Piatt County, Ford County, Douglas County, and Iroquois County. We are working closely with several different organizations and community leaders to provide our communities factual information about the importance of participating in the Census for the community as a whole as well as individuals.

We will host Census Completion sites throughout the community where people can come to receive assistance with completing the Census form.

Champaign-Urbana Public Health District

217-531-4338

201 W. Kenyon Rd.

Champaign, IL 61820

https://www.c-uphd.org/