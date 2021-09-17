Cunningham Children’s Home to host inaugural Be a Hero 5K

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

On October 16th Cunningham Children’s Home will have our inaugural Be a Hero 5k at Crystal Lake Park. Run registration is currently open and we are hoping to get the word out into the community about this new fun event.

Cunningham Children’s Home is just a month away from our inaugural Be a Hero 5k Run/Walk on October 16th at Crystal Lake Park.

However, it will be so much more than just a run or walk. It will be an event! An event that will bring friends and families together for a good cause and you don’t want to miss it.

Register to run the 5k, registration is $25 includes a free Hero T-Shirt

Run and Fundraise – Sign up to be a Superhero during registration, raise a $100 and earn your Superhero Cape to wear during the race!

Sponsor a Cunningham kid’s race registration. A $10 donation will allow a residential youth or student from our CIRCLE Academy to participate in the 5K. A $20 donation will give two youth the opportunity to participate. A $50 donation sponsors five of our kids. You get the picture!

All funds raised through the Be a Hero 5K will help to meet the critical needs of the 777 youth, adults and families served by Cunningham.

Cunningham is an exemplary child welfare and educational services agency that provides caring support and therapeutic intervention to more than 794 children, youth, adults and families each year through comprehensive programs including residential treatment, special education and community-based services.

Be a Hero 5K on Saturday, October 16th at Crystal Lake Park