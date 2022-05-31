Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Cunningham Children’s Home is an exemplary child welfare and educational services agency that provides caring support and therapeutic intervention to more than 794 youth, adults and families each year through comprehensive programs including residential treatment, special education and community-based services.

In the last fiscal year, we helped 794 youth, adults and families in our area!

People often ask, Are Cunningham kids bad kids? We explain that at Cunningham, a community converges to give hope to those who need it most—youth who suffer from serious emotional and behavioral challenges that have been caused by abuse, neglect, mental illness, and more. Through comprehensive programs and services, we provide expert care to help our kids learn positive coping and behavioral skills, to achieve realistic academic goals, and to develop the life skills necessary to be successful in our community.

Cunningham is not just a children’s home. We continue to hold ourselves to the highest possible standards in meeting the needs of the youth, adults and families in our community who are experiencing difficult life situations. We now also serve our community through five community programs: HopeSprings Counseling Services, ECHO Housing and Employment Support, Intensive Placement Stabilization (IPS), Runaway and Homeless Youth Services (RHY), Families Stronger Together and

Cunningham Project Parenthood (CPP)

Cunningham Children’s Home

1301 N. Cunningham Avenue, Urbana, IL 61802

https://www.cunninghamhome.org/