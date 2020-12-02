Cunningham Children’s Home Luminaries of Hope

Urbana, IL (WCIA) The holidays may look a little different but there are ways to enjoy the season celebrating traditions safely. Cunningham children’s home invites you to enjoy their luminaries of hope. Ginger Mills, director of advancement shares the details.

Cunningham provides expert care to more than 777 youth and their families to learn positive coping and behavioral skills, achieve academic goals, and develop life skills necessary to be successful in their communities.

The residential treatment center is a 24-hour facility for youth who have suffered severe trauma, most are under the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.

The three academic programs serve the special education needs of kids who live at Cunningham (age 10-18) as well as those who live in our local communities.

The vocational education, transitional and independent living program prepare youth (ages 19-21) for independence through basic life skills and job training.

And, because of their expansion in community based services, in FY19, we experienced a 40% growth in helping youth, individuals and families in the community who are experiencing difficult life situations.

EVENT:

Luminaries of Hope drive through event on December 5, 12th and 19th. (which includes a live nativity too!)

6-8 pm on Dec 5th, 12th and 19th.

Through Luminaries of Hope we will “light up” our campus, and the community can experience it as well.

Cunningham Children’s Home

1301 N Cunningham Avenue, Urbana

http://cunninghamhome.org