Cunningham Children’s Home invites you to join their 4th Annual Luminaries of Hope and Live Nativity event, taking place on December 8th and 9th from 6–8 p.m. at their campus located at 1301 N. Cunningham Avenue in Urbana. This unique holiday drive-thru experience, started in 2020 as a “safe” celebration, has evolved into a cherished tradition, radiating light, joy, and a sense of community.

Cunningham is an exemplary child welfare and educational services agency that provides caring support and therapeutic intervention to more than 846 children, youth, adults and families each year through comprehensive programs including residential treatment, special education and community-based services.

The heart of their 4th Annual Luminaries of Hope and Live Nativity event will illuminate Cunningham’s campus. A staggering 846 Luminaries of Hope will adorn the grounds, symbolizing the individuals and families who received support from Cunningham Children’s Home throughout the year. The warm glow serves not only as a visual spectacle but also as a powerful representation of the hope instilled in the lives of those served.

Date: December 8th and 9th

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Location: 1301 North Cunningham Ave, Urbana

